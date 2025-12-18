India Shuts Visa Centres in Bangladesh Amid Protests

In response to escalating anti-India demonstrations, India has suspended operations at its visa application centres in Khulna and Rajshahi, Bangladesh. The shutdown follows unrest, as confirmed by an official from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday.

The protests in Rajshahi were led by the group 'July 36 Mancha,' which organized a march against perceived Indian hegemony, advancing towards the Indian Assistant High Commission. Police intervention halted the procession, prompting protestors to stage a sit-in, demanding access beyond police barricades.

Security concerns surged in New Delhi, with India summoning Bangladesh's envoy to voice strong disapproval of extremist activities surrounding Indian diplomatic missions. The Ministry of External Affairs has insisted on safety measures for its personnel, emphasizing India's commitment to peaceful, stable relations with Bangladesh.

