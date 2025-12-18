Left Menu

India Shuts Visa Centres in Bangladesh Amid Protests

India has closed its visa application centres in Khulna and Rajshahi following anti-India protests in Bangladesh. The centres were shut down due to deteriorating security situations as protestors targeted the Indian missions. India has urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of its diplomatic entities in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:20 IST
India Shuts Visa Centres in Bangladesh Amid Protests
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In response to escalating anti-India demonstrations, India has suspended operations at its visa application centres in Khulna and Rajshahi, Bangladesh. The shutdown follows unrest, as confirmed by an official from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday.

The protests in Rajshahi were led by the group 'July 36 Mancha,' which organized a march against perceived Indian hegemony, advancing towards the Indian Assistant High Commission. Police intervention halted the procession, prompting protestors to stage a sit-in, demanding access beyond police barricades.

Security concerns surged in New Delhi, with India summoning Bangladesh's envoy to voice strong disapproval of extremist activities surrounding Indian diplomatic missions. The Ministry of External Affairs has insisted on safety measures for its personnel, emphasizing India's commitment to peaceful, stable relations with Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025