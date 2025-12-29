Tragedy on Tracks: Fatal Train Accident in Mexico Claims Lives

A tragic train accident on the interoceanic corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Railway in Mexico has resulted in the loss of at least 13 lives, with 98 others injured. The incident occurred on the Salina Cruz-Coatzacoalcos route, according to a statement from the Mexican Navy Secretariat.

The train, part of the Line Z route, was carrying around 250 passengers when the accident occurred. Among the injured, 36 are receiving hospital care while the remaining passengers sustained minor injuries and 139 passengers have been reported to be out of danger. The Mexican Navy expressed deep condolences to the victims' families and emphasized its commitment to transparency and lawfulness during their response.

Following the accident, a large-scale search-and-rescue operation was launched, involving the deployment of 360 naval personnel, along with vehicles, ambulances, and drone support. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has instructed top officials to oversee the response efforts and ensure ongoing support for those affected.