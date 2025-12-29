Left Menu

Fatal Fire Claims Lives at Indonesian Nursing Home

A tragic fire at a nursing home in Manado, Indonesia, resulted in at least 16 fatalities. Authorities are currently working on identifying the victims. Quick responses from emergency services managed to control the blaze, while investigations are underway to determine the cause of this devastating incident.

Fatal Fire Claims Lives at Indonesian Nursing Home
Body bags containing the victims from the fire in Manado, Indonesia (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A devastating fire has claimed the lives of at least 16 people at the Panti Werdha Damai nursing home in Manado, the capital city of Indonesia's North Sulawesi province. The incident occurred late Sunday, as reported by Xinhua, with the identification of victims taking place at Bhayangkara Hospital.

The fire broke out at approximately 8:36 PM in the Ranomuut Sub-district and was successfully brought under control within an hour, thanks to the quick deployment of three fire engines by the Manado city government.

Police and emergency services were on the scene promptly to manage the situation and rescue survivors, who were transferred to local hospitals for treatment. An investigation led by forensic teams is currently underway to ascertain the sequence of events and potential causes of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

