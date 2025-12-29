Tarique Rahman Returns: BNP's Key Player Set for Dhaka-17 Election Battle

In a pivotal political maneuver, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has filed nomination papers for the Dhaka-17 constituency for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election, set for February 2026. After 17 years in self-exile, Rahman's return is stirring waves in Bangladesh's political arena, as reported by the Daily Star.

The nomination submission took place at the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's office. BNP chairperson's adviser Abdus Salam, alongside Farhad Halim Donar, chief adviser of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), acted on behalf of Rahman. This move follows Rahman's recent voter registration in the Dhaka-17 area, underscoring his intent to engage directly in the national political stage.

Rahman's arrival from London on December 25, accompanied by his family, signifies a momentous shift, especially following Sheikh Hasina's ousting last year. As Rahman promises an inclusive and secure Bangladesh, he expresses gratitude for the warm reception upon his return. This development marks his first active political engagement since his appointment as BNP's acting chairman in 2018.

