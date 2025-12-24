Crude Bomb Explosion in Dhaka Raises Tensions Ahead of Political Return
A crude bomb explosion in Dhaka killed one person on Wednesday. The attack happened near the central office of 1971 Liberation War veterans. An investigation is ongoing, coinciding with heightened security measures ahead of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Tarique Rahman's return from exile.
On Wednesday, a crude bomb explosion in Dhaka resulted in the death of one individual, according to police reports. Witnesses reported that unidentified attackers threw the bomb from a flyover near the central office of the 1971 Liberation War veterans.
The victim, a private shop employee, was struck by the bomb while having tea at a roadside stall. Inspector Md Mohiuddin confirmed the details of the incident to The Daily Star newspaper. An investigation into this violent event has been launched by local authorities.
This explosion occurs just a day before Tarique Rahman's return from a 17-year exile in London. In anticipation, Dhaka has been fortified with a 'double-layer' security cordon, as instructed by Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
