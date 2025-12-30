The Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) inauguration of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) has raised alarms among locals and experts. Concerns center around increasing living expenses, extensive political oversight, and suspected military intentions, challenging Beijing's portrayal of the port as a truly free trade area, as reported by The Epoch Times (TET).

Hainan, strategically positioned as a duty-free zone, remains under strict Party control, casting shadows on its touted economic independence. This initiative contrasts with smaller zones established previously and aims to lure foreign investment amid a slowing economy. Yet analysts point out that genuine progress remains hindered by structural challenges and economic underdevelopment.

Restrictions like internet censorship and controlled capital flows further constrain Hainan's free trade aspirations. Local residents express discontent over escalating living costs, while experts suggest the port's underlying strategic military roles in the South China Sea. Without reform, the FTP may emphasize military rather than trade ambitions.

