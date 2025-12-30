Left Menu

Delhi HC Orders No New Constructions on Yamuna Floodplains

The Delhi High Court has ordered a halt to any new constructions on the Yamuna floodplains. The decision follows alleged illegal construction near the Nau Gaza Peer Dargah. Authorities have been tasked with fencing the area to prevent further encroachment, ensuring compliance before the next hearing set for January 27, 2026.

Updated: 30-12-2025 21:08 IST
The Delhi High Court has stepped in to prevent unauthorized construction on the Yamuna floodplains, specifically near the Nau Gaza Peer Dargah. The court's interim order bars any new buildings, addressing concerns over illegal structures.

A bench, led by Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Land and Development Office to build a fence around the graveyard within a week. This measure aims to stop further encroachment, with a status affidavit required by the next hearing.

The court emphasized grave concerns over the use of the land, which had been the focus of a petition citing the existence of more than 100 families. While the caretaker of the dargah argued the area's designation for a graveyard, photographs reviewed by the court revealed significant and troubling developments, leading to current legal actions.

