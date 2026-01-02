The simmering tensions between China and Taiwan escalated recently as China conducted live-fire military drills that have alarmed international observers.

The United States intervened earlier this week, urging China to ease its military pressure on Taiwan and advocating for constructive dialogue. Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, emphasized that China's military maneuvers serve only to raise regional tensions unnecessarily.

The large-scale exercises, which concluded on December 31, involved naval and air power, sparking criticism from global powers. The European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, and others warned that China's actions could destabilize the Indo-Pacific region.