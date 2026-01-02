Left Menu

Economic Stranglehold: Balochistan's Turbat District Rises Against Border Closure

Residents of Turbat district in Balochistan protested against the prolonged closure of the Abdoi border crossing. Led by Sardar Wali Yalanzai, they warned that restrictions have shattered their economy. Demonstrators accused authorities of failing to deliver on promises and demanded immediate policy reversals to alleviate economic hardship.

In Balochistan's Turbat district, a significant protest unfolded on Thursday as residents voiced their discontent over the continuous closure of the Abdoi border crossing. The demonstrators warned that governmental restrictions are inching local communities toward economic ruin.

Sardar Wali Yalanzai, a leader of the Border Movement, headed the protest which commenced at Ghulam Nabi Chowk and culminated at Shaheed Fida Chowk. The participants accused state authorities of implementing an 'economic blockade' that has isolated their only viable income source in a largely neglected area plagued by chronic unemployment.

Protesters noted that while some vehicles managed to use the Sorap-Mand route, they returned without essential supplies. They criticized the barring of Iranian vehicles, which exacerbates shortages, and demanded that the government lift these restrictive policies. The underlying friction in Balochistan is further intensified by a fact-finding report describing the destructive impact of Pakistan's post-2023 policies on border communities.

