US-Venezuela Incident: Precision Strikes and Global Implications

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev criticizes the US for conducting precise yet morally questionable strikes in Venezuela. He highlights the abduction of President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, emphasizing potential global repercussions, particularly influencing countries like China. The operation has not yet led to a regime change in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:37 IST
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev has raised concerns over the United States conducting precision strikes in Venezuela, which he argues violate moral standards. According to Sachdev, the abduction of President Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, might prevent her from rallying support against the U.S. in Venezuela.

Sachdev described the operation as a 'spectacular' display of precision, unprecedented in nature. However, he condemned the U.S. for disregarding international norms. He noted America's strategic bombing, including the Chavez mausoleum, aimed at diverting attention to facilitate the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife.

He warned that such actions could set a dangerous precedent for other countries, like China, to justify similar operations, particularly in regions like Taiwan. Despite the operation, the Maduro regime remains intact as the intended regime change by the U.S. has not materialized.

Sachdev predicted Venezuela would experience significant unrest and possibly even mass protests or celebrations. Concurrently, President Maduro and Cilia Flores are detained in New York City, facing serious charges in federal court, according to CNN.

