India Warns Nationals Amidst Venezuela Turmoil

India has advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela after the US captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The Ministry of External Affairs urged caution and close contact with the Indian embassy. Venezuela declared an emergency, and global powers criticized the US operation.

Updated: 03-01-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:14 IST
Amid growing concerns, India has issued a travel advisory cautioning its citizens against non-essential visits to Venezuela following the dramatic capture of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the need for heightened vigilance for Indians in Venezuela, urging them to restrict movements and stay in contact with the Indian embassy.

The US-led operation has sparked international criticism and plunged Venezuela into political uncertainty, with key global players denouncing the American intervention.

