Controversy Erupts Over KKR's Inclusion of Bangladeshi Player Amidst Rising Religious Tensions

The President of the All India Imam Association, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, has called for action against religious leader Devkinandan Thakur following his controversial statements targeting Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Thakur criticized Khan for including a Bangladeshi player in his Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rashidi defended Khan, emphasizing that sports and film industries cross international boundaries and lauded the charitable contributions of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In remarks to ANI, Rashidi condemned the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, while urging discussion on targeted attacks against Muslims in India.

Thakur's statements came as he denounced the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. He questioned the inclusion of a Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR, citing brutality against Hindus. Rashidi's reaction underscores the complexities surrounding the integration of international talent in a politically sensitive climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)