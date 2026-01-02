Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over KKR's Inclusion of Bangladeshi Player Amidst Rising Religious Tensions

All India Imam Association President demands action against Devkinandan Thakur for criticizing Shah Rukh Khan's decision to include a Bangladeshi player in KKR. Highlighting cross-border unity in sports and cinema, Rashidi condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and calls attention to attacks on Muslims in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:49 IST
Controversy Erupts Over KKR's Inclusion of Bangladeshi Player Amidst Rising Religious Tensions
All India Imam Association President Maulana Sajid Rashidi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The President of the All India Imam Association, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, has called for action against religious leader Devkinandan Thakur following his controversial statements targeting Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Thakur criticized Khan for including a Bangladeshi player in his Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rashidi defended Khan, emphasizing that sports and film industries cross international boundaries and lauded the charitable contributions of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In remarks to ANI, Rashidi condemned the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, while urging discussion on targeted attacks against Muslims in India.

Thakur's statements came as he denounced the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. He questioned the inclusion of a Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR, citing brutality against Hindus. Rashidi's reaction underscores the complexities surrounding the integration of international talent in a politically sensitive climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Death at New Year's: A Search for Answers

Mysterious Death at New Year's: A Search for Answers

 India
2
Tensions Soar as Flying Rights Dispute Deepens Yemen Crisis

Tensions Soar as Flying Rights Dispute Deepens Yemen Crisis

 Global
3
Mayawati Blasts Indore Water Tragedy, Demands Government Accountability

Mayawati Blasts Indore Water Tragedy, Demands Government Accountability

 India
4
Fog Forces Flight Diversions from Hyderabad to Gannavaram

Fog Forces Flight Diversions from Hyderabad to Gannavaram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026