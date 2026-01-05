Left Menu

Venezuela's Rodriguez Takes Helm Amid US Pressure

Delcy Rodriguez assumes Venezuela's presidency amid US pressure for resource access. Trump warns of dire consequences if denied, while Rodriguez calls for peace and cooperation. Despite US backing, Rodriguez expresses loyalty to detained Maduro, emphasizing dialogue. Maduro and Flores face New York court over alleged drug-related charges.

Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Late Sunday, Delcy Rodriguez ascended as Venezuela's acting president, amid a stern warning from US President Donald Trump. Trump declared Rodriguez must provide 'total access' to Venezuelan resources or face consequences deemed potentially worse than the ousted Nicolas Maduro.

Trump articulated the United States' growing needs from Venezuela, especially regarding oil. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he underscored the necessity of 'full access' to facilitate the country's rebuilding. Trump reiterated previous warnings, hinting at undefined repercussions surpassing those faced by Maduro.

Following her appointment, Rodriguez called for peace and collaboration, inviting the US to join in cooperative dialogue. Despite acknowledging US support, Rodriguez communicated partial allegiance to Maduro's legacy, asserting peace and development as central to Venezuela's future. Meanwhile, Maduro and Cilia Flores remain in US custody, awaiting a federal court appearance under allegations of narco-terrorism.

