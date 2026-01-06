Capture and Controversy: The Fall of Nicolas Maduro

In a dramatic turn of events, ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty to narcotics charges in a Manhattan federal court. The arrest, orchestrated by President Donald Trump, has shocked international leaders and stirred reactions both in Caracas and on the global stage.

Maduro faces accusations of running a cocaine-trafficking network, collaborating with notorious cartels and rebel groups. Trump's administration has publicly displayed its interest in Venezuela's vast oil reserves, exacerbating tensions. The incident has sparked concerns about the legitimacy and legality of American intervention.

Globally, the U.N. and various nations, including Russia and China, have condemned the strike, questioning the broader implications for international law. Domestically, the event has triggered a political upheaval, with mixed responses from Washington's allies and considerable debate over America's future involvement in Venezuela.

