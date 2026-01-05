Left Menu

U.S. Swoop in Caracas: The Capture of Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro, the deposed leader of Venezuela, faced drug charges in a New York court following a U.S. Special Forces operation in Caracas. Trump's controversial move aims to tap into Venezuela's vast oil reserves. The U.N. debates the legality, while Venezuela seeks cooperation with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:57 IST
U.S. Swoop in Caracas: The Capture of Nicolas Maduro
Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's ousted leader, appeared in a New York court on drug charges on Monday, following a daring U.S. special operation that captured him in Caracas. This significant intervention, the largest in Latin America since 1989, was ordered by President Donald Trump amidst debates over legalities at the United Nations.

Despite initial condemnation of the operation as a colonial oil grab, Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, signaled a shift toward cooperation with the U.S. The South American nation holds the world's largest oil reserves, yet mismanagement and sanctions have severely hampered production.

As the U.N. Security Council scrutinizes U.S. actions, geopolitical tensions rise. Trump's pledge to regain U.S. economic interests by re-opening Venezuela's oil industry remains a focal point, leaving the future dynamics between the two nations uncertain.

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Capture: Maduro's Fall Shakes U.S.-Venezuela Relations

Dramatic Capture: Maduro's Fall Shakes U.S.-Venezuela Relations

 Global
2
Double Standards: The Battle for Justice in India's Legal System

Double Standards: The Battle for Justice in India's Legal System

 India
3
Near-Miss on Tracks: Railway Safety Norms Under Scrutiny

Near-Miss on Tracks: Railway Safety Norms Under Scrutiny

 India
4
Siddaramaiah Set to Surpass Devaraj Urs as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah Set to Surpass Devaraj Urs as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026