U.S. Swoop in Caracas: The Capture of Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's ousted leader, appeared in a New York court on drug charges on Monday, following a daring U.S. special operation that captured him in Caracas. This significant intervention, the largest in Latin America since 1989, was ordered by President Donald Trump amidst debates over legalities at the United Nations.

Despite initial condemnation of the operation as a colonial oil grab, Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, signaled a shift toward cooperation with the U.S. The South American nation holds the world's largest oil reserves, yet mismanagement and sanctions have severely hampered production.

As the U.N. Security Council scrutinizes U.S. actions, geopolitical tensions rise. Trump's pledge to regain U.S. economic interests by re-opening Venezuela's oil industry remains a focal point, leaving the future dynamics between the two nations uncertain.