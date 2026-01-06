Turbulent Times: The Fall of Nicolas Maduro

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro faced narcotics charges on Monday, vehemently denying accusations of cocaine trafficking. His court appearance in Manhattan came after a dramatic capture by US forces, which has sent ripples through Caracas and among international leaders.

Maduro continues to assert his innocence, while US intelligence suggests Venezuela's interim government could be led by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez during his absence. The US seeks to mend Venezuela's economic and social issues before any new elections, with President Trump emphasizing the need to address drug-related concerns.

As the United States pursues Maduro over his alleged ties to a network of violent criminal organizations, the incident raises questions about the legality of the intervention, global oil interests, and the future of Venezuela's leadership. Major oil companies are being approached to play a role in rebuilding the country's oil infrastructure.