VP Vance's Home Damaged Amidst Operation to Capture Maduro

U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Ohio residence suffered damage, sparking an investigation. Concurrently, Vance avoided public appearances despite being instrumental in the successful capture of Nicolas Maduro, due to security concerns. Trump and Vance have since limited joint activities outside the White House.

Updated: 05-01-2026 18:29 IST
US Vice President JD Vance (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An individual is in custody as federal authorities probe damage to U.S. Vice President JD Vance's home in Ohio with no family present. Initial assessments show no forced entry, and investigators remain unsure about the cause or intended target.

In parallel, Vice President Vance, poised to play a key role in deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro's capture operation, skipped President Trump's media briefing amid increased security concerns. Senior officials wanted to avoid alerting Venezuelans through a conspicuous late-night motorcade movement.

Vance engaged remotely via secure video and later publicly praised the operation's success. He returned to Cincinnati post-operation. The developments underscore heightened security measures, reflecting broader leadership precaution policies, as noted by Fox News.

