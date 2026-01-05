Left Menu

Bangladesh Cricket Board Seeks ICC Assurance Amid Security Concerns

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president, Aminul Islam, expressed security concerns regarding sending the national cricket team to India for the T20 World Cup. Following Mustafizur Rahman's release from the IPL, BCB has formally requested the ICC to consider shifting the event to another location.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president, Aminul Islam, voiced significant concerns about the security of their national team if they are to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. This concern stems from a series of incidents, including Mustafizur Rahman's sudden release from the IPL, which have contributed to an uneasy atmosphere.

Aminul confirmed that the BCB has already filed a formal request with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches. The BCB is particularly concerned about recent developments in Indo-Bangladesh relations, which have deteriorated following the ousting of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The BCB is now awaiting a response from the ICC and has refrained from contacting the BCCI, since this is an ICC-led event. Their future actions will hinge on the feedback and decisions made by the ICC in the coming discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

