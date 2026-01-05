Jihadist Attack at Morila Gold Mine Escalates Security Concerns in Mali

Suspected jihadists launched a bold attack at the Morila gold mine in Mali over the weekend, intensifying security challenges in Africa's third-largest gold producer. According to a mining ministry official, equipment was set ablaze, and seven employees were temporarily taken hostage before their release.

The incident underscores the escalating threat from al Qaeda-linked militants targeting valuable economic assets and foreign investments in Mali. A U.S.-based company, Flagship Gold, had signed an investment agreement with the country last year to revitalize the Morila mine.

Following the attack, the Malian army took control of the area. While no casualties were reported among the workers, Western nations have advised their citizens to leave due to rising security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)