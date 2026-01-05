Governor Walz Opts Out of Third Term Amidst Scandal Pressure

Facing mounting political pressure from a welfare fraud scandal, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared on Monday he will not pursue a third term. Although not personally accused of misconduct, Walz faces intensified scrutiny as Republicans attempt to hold him accountable for alleged mismanagement of taxpayer funds.

In his statement, Walz emphasizes his inability to dedicate full efforts to a campaign, prioritizing instead the defense of Minnesotans against those exploiting state generosity. This decision follows consultations with family, advisors, and discussions with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who might seek the governorship herself.

The announcement coincides with a broadening federal investigation into fraud claims, complicating Walz's political landscape. He criticized President Trump for exacerbating state tensions, specifically targeting Minnesota's Somali community. Walz is scheduled to address the media later today.