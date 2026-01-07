Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders Congress, AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Linking BJP Leader to Murder

The Delhi High Court ordered Congress and AAP to remove misleading social media posts connecting BJP's Dushyant Gautam to a murder case, marking it as a legal victory against 'dirty politics.' The court found the posts to be defamatory and without factual basis, thus awarding interim relief to Gautam.

  • India

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to take down social media posts that falsely associated BJP leader Dushyant Gautam with the Ankita Bhandari murder case. This verdict was hailed as a triumph for justice by BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, who criticized the posts as examples of 'dirty politics.'

BJP's official statement underscores the court's decision as an immediate call for removal of defamatory content, labeling it a strong response to baseless political maneuvering. The High Court further restrained the parties from continuing to publish or distribute misleading allegations that had tainted Gautam's name without substantive proof.

Justice Mini Pushkarna led the proceedings, highlighting the urgent need for an interim order to prevent irreparable damage to Gautam's reputation. The case originally revolved around the tragic murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, with fabricated claims attempting to link Gautam to the crime. The ruling reaffirms the judiciary's role in maintaining factual integrity amid political conflicts.

