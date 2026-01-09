Strengthening EU-Andhra Pradesh Ties: A New Era of Trade and Investment

In a bid to fortify EU-India relations, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu engaged in dialogue with European Union Ambassador Hervé Delphin on key issues such as strategic trade, clean energy, and infrastructure development in Andhra Pradesh.

The discussions also underscored the importance of the 'Blue Valley Initiative' and progress related to the Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Vision 2029, which includes the development of industrial corridors and other state missions.

Lending cultural significance to the visit, Ambassador Delphin attended the 'avakaya festival', a cultural gathering on the Krishna River's banks, alongside the Chief Minister.