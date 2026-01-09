Modi and Merz Strengthen Ties: A Milestone Visit in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet in Ahmedabad for Merz's inaugural visit to India. The leaders will engage in cultural and bilateral events, focusing on enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, technology, education, and sustainable development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad, marking Merz's first official visit to India.
The itinerary includes visits to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram and the International Kite Festival, followed by formal meetings at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir.
The two leaders aim to review and expand the 25-year-old India-Germany Strategic Partnership, focusing on sectors like trade, technology, and sustainable development while addressing global and regional issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France Faces Political Turmoil Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
India's Export Surge to China: A Structural Trade Shift
Strengthening EU-Andhra Pradesh Ties: A New Era of Trade and Investment
Trade Tensions: France's Political Battle Against EU-Mercosur Deal
India and EU: Closing in on Historic Free Trade Agreement