Modi and Merz Strengthen Ties: A Milestone Visit in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad, marking Merz's first official visit to India.

The itinerary includes visits to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram and the International Kite Festival, followed by formal meetings at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir.

The two leaders aim to review and expand the 25-year-old India-Germany Strategic Partnership, focusing on sectors like trade, technology, and sustainable development while addressing global and regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)