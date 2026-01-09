Left Menu

Modi and Merz Strengthen Ties: A Milestone Visit in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet in Ahmedabad for Merz's inaugural visit to India. The leaders will engage in cultural and bilateral events, focusing on enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, technology, education, and sustainable development.

Updated: 09-01-2026 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad, marking Merz's first official visit to India.

The itinerary includes visits to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram and the International Kite Festival, followed by formal meetings at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir.

The two leaders aim to review and expand the 25-year-old India-Germany Strategic Partnership, focusing on sectors like trade, technology, and sustainable development while addressing global and regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

