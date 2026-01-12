Escalating Protests in Iran: Over 500 Killed, US Considers Options

In a stark reminder of the growing unrest gripping Iran, at least 544 people have lost their lives, and over 10,681 have been arrested amid nationwide protests that have persisted for 15 days. Demonstrators have flooded the streets across multiple provinces, railing against rampant inflation and economic hardship, fueling widespread public anger towards the government. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports that protests have erupted at 585 locations, spanning 186 cities in all 31 provinces, emphasizing the intensity and breadth of these demonstrations.

According to HRANA, a U.S.-registered non-profit, the protests have resulted in significant casualties. In the last 24 hours, they received a new influx of data and visual documentation. However, an internet shutdown, ongoing since the protests' thirteenth day, has severely impeded independent verification and information flow. HRANA has confirmed 544 fatalities up to January 11, with 483 protesters and 47 security personnel among the dead. Additionally, eight children are counted in the fatality figures, albeit not included in the breakdown. Moreover, 579 potential deaths remain under scrutiny.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) adds that Iranian security forces have suffered unprecedented losses. Citing media tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), ISW claims that at least 114 regime security officers have been killed since protests began on December 28. In response to these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Iran might be testing the 'red line' his administration set regarding the treatment of protesters. Trump indicated that Washington might pursue 'very strong options' as the situation evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)