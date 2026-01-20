Trump Invites Putin to Participate in Gaza Peace Initiative

In a bold diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the newly formed Gaza Board of Peace. Announced as part of a comprehensive 20-Point Peace Plan, the board aims to foster stability and undertake post-conflict reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

During an interaction with journalists on Monday, Trump confirmed Putin's prospective involvement, highlighting the Russian leader as one of several high-profile figures considered essential for promoting peace in the region. Trump's initiative seeks to engage 60 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to drive this ambitious global peace effort.

The formation of the Gaza Board of Peace marks a significant expansion of Trump's prior strategies to resolve the enduring conflict in Gaza. This high-profile international body is expected to manage portfolios focused on governance, regional relations, and capital mobilization, crucial to Gaza's long-term recovery and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)