Ukraine Invited to Trump's Peace Board

Ukraine has been invited to join former U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative, as confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While diplomats are coordinating the invitation, Zelenskiy expressed difficulty in envisaging collaboration with Russia on the initiative.

Ukraine has received an invitation to participate in U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative, according to an announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy revealed this development in a media message sent over Whatsapp, highlighting that diplomatic efforts are underway to facilitate the invitation process.

Despite the opportunity, Zelenskiy expressed reservations about working with Russia on this or any similar board.

