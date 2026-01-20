Ukraine Invited to Trump's Peace Board
Ukraine has been invited to join former U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative, as confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While diplomats are coordinating the invitation, Zelenskiy expressed difficulty in envisaging collaboration with Russia on the initiative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:44 IST
Ukraine has received an invitation to participate in U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative, according to an announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.
Zelenskiy revealed this development in a media message sent over Whatsapp, highlighting that diplomatic efforts are underway to facilitate the invitation process.
Despite the opportunity, Zelenskiy expressed reservations about working with Russia on this or any similar board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System
Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Action Amid Rising Russian Aggression
Russia Defies U.S. Sanctions with Continued Trade with Iran
Zelenskiy's Kyiv Stand: Amid Russian Strikes and Davos Speculation
Outrage Over Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure