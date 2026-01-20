Ukraine Invited to Trump's Peace Board

Ukraine has received an invitation to participate in U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative, according to an announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy revealed this development in a media message sent over Whatsapp, highlighting that diplomatic efforts are underway to facilitate the invitation process.

Despite the opportunity, Zelenskiy expressed reservations about working with Russia on this or any similar board.

(With inputs from agencies.)