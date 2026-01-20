Left Menu

China's Response to the US Peace Board Invitation

China received an invitation from the US to join President Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza. While acknowledging the invitation, China's response remains undecided. The board aims to address international conflicts, with leaders like Modi and Putin also invited. China emphasizes stability in its US relations amid past tensions.

China has received an invitation from the United States to join the Peace Board for Gaza, an initiative unveiled by President Donald Trump, according to a statement made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. The invitation is part of efforts to expand global peace strategies.

The board is seen as a strategic move by Washington to address ongoing conflicts, primarily in Gaza, crafted in conjunction with the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Leaders from various countries, including India and Russia, have also been invited, highlighting the board's international dimension.

In a broader context, Guo highlighted the importance of China-US relations, emphasizing the benefits of cooperation. Despite a year marked by a tariff war under Trump's presidency, China hopes to maintain stable bilateral ties, stressing equality and mutual respect while safeguarding its sovereignty.

