China has received an invitation from the United States to join the Peace Board for Gaza, an initiative unveiled by President Donald Trump, according to a statement made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. The invitation is part of efforts to expand global peace strategies.

The board is seen as a strategic move by Washington to address ongoing conflicts, primarily in Gaza, crafted in conjunction with the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Leaders from various countries, including India and Russia, have also been invited, highlighting the board's international dimension.

In a broader context, Guo highlighted the importance of China-US relations, emphasizing the benefits of cooperation. Despite a year marked by a tariff war under Trump's presidency, China hopes to maintain stable bilateral ties, stressing equality and mutual respect while safeguarding its sovereignty.

