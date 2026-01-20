Israel Joins U.S. Peace Initiative Board

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has revealed that the United States has extended an invitation for Israel to join the board of a peace initiative. This development marks a crucial step in fostering collaborative diplomatic relations.

The invitation signifies the strengthening of ties between Israel and the United States, highlighting the ongoing commitment to global peace-building efforts. It underscores how important partnerships and strategic alignments are in the arena of international diplomacy.

Joining the peace initiative board could potentially amplify Israel's influence in peace negotiations and allow it to contribute actively towards achieving sustainable peace outcomes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)