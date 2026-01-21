Maharashtra's Davos Ventures: A Leap towards Global Integration and Investment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the strategic importance of his visit to the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland, marking this as a pivotal move to draw in knowledge, technology, and foreign investments to benefit India and the state of Maharashtra specifically. A major highlight was the announcement of the new Raigad-Pen Growth Centre, posited as the first city of the 'Third Mumbai'.

On the trip's second day, Fadnavis oversaw the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding for technical cooperation. Collaborations spanned esteemed institutions such as the University of California, University of Berkeley, and others. These agreements will not only attract investment but are also expected to foster advancements in urban planning and transport. The Chief Minister noted efforts to extend quality healthcare across Maharashtra, discussing medical technology advancements as part of the state's strategy.

The proposed Growth Centre, located near Navi Mumbai airport, is set to operate on a 'plug-and-play' model within a public-private partnership framework. This initiative, in conjunction with over ₹1 lakh crore in MoUs from global firms, signals a transformation towards making Maharashtra a top-tier global business destination. Additionally, discussions ranged from sustainable industrial corridors to electric vehicle policies, positioning Maharashtra as a frontrunner in innovation and economic growth.

