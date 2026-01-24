Left Menu

China Tightens Control Over Catholic Clergy's Overseas Travel

Chinese Catholic clergy face new travel restrictions, mandating passport surrender and stringent approval processes. Approved by state-run Catholic bodies, these rules align clergy travel supervision with government officials, highlighting a shift in how religious leaders are perceived politically in China.

China Tightens Control Over Catholic Clergy's Overseas Travel
Chinese national flag flies in front of a Catholic underground church. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a move indicative of increasing control over religious affairs in China, state-run Catholic bodies have introduced strict regulations on the travel of Catholic clergy. Under these new rules, clergy members ranging from bishops to nuns across China must surrender their passports and other travel documents to centralized church authorities.

The regulations, which were jointly approved by the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA) and the Bishops' Conference of the Catholic Church in China (BCCCC), are reportedly designed to align the oversight of clergy travel with that of the country's government officials. The Epoch Times has reported that such measures have brought religious leaders under closer scrutiny as politically sensitive figures.

According to the directives, any foreign travel must be pre-approved, adhere to strict procedural requirements, and involve detailed post-trip reporting. The policy reflects long-standing Communist Party practices on exit controls for its officials, further highlighting the CCP's efforts to maintain tight ideological and political control over religious entities in the nation.

