Tragic Colombian Plane Crash: Investigation Underway

A Satena flight crashes near Colombia's border, killing all 15 aboard. Search-and-rescue efforts met harsh jungle terrain after the Beechcraft 1900D's radar disappearance. Authorities promise a thorough investigation as political figures mourn the loss, including distinguished representative Diogenes Quintero.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:32 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
A small commercial plane operated by Colombia's state-owned airline Satena tragically vanished from radar and crashed on January 28, with all 15 individuals aboard confirmed dead. The aircraft was en route from Camilo Daza International Airport to Aguas Claras Airport, when communication was lost shortly before its anticipated landing.

The incident instigated an extensive search and rescue operation in northeastern Colombia's Catatumbo region, which is characterized by its rugged jungle terrain and complicated weather patterns. The wreckage was eventually found in a mountainous area near Curasica, Playa de Belen. Among the victims were prominent Colombian figures, including Congressman Diogenes Quintero, revered as an advocate for conflict victims.

Authorities, including Colombia's civil aviation agency and military units, are conducting a comprehensive investigation, examining flight data and environmental conditions. Satena has expressed condolences to the families affected and pledged full cooperation in the investigation to uncover the causes of this calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

