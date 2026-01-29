Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal Advances: A Potential Key to Economic Stability

Ongoing India-US trade negotiations are anticipated to conclude this year, potentially reducing external uncertainty for India. Despite challenges from tariffs and global economic conditions, six rounds of talks have been held since March last year, aiming to resolve trade disputes and foster economic stability.

As the year progresses, ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States are anticipated to conclude, potentially bringing clarity to India's external economic landscape. According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, these talks could help mitigate uncertainties arising from global economic conditions without causing immediate macroeconomic stress.

India faces challenges such as slower growth in key trading partners and tariff-induced trade disruptions, which have intermittently impacted exports and investor sentiment. However, the conclusion of these negotiations might counterbalance these effects by providing a more stable trade relationship with the US.

Since March last year, India and the US have conducted six rounds of trade discussions. The talks have progressed slowly due to the Trump administration's imposition of high tariffs on Indian goods. Despite these obstacles, continued efforts are being made to reach a harmonious bilateral trade agreement.

