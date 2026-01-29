Left Menu

Tharoor Meets Congress Leadership Amid Internal Differences

Shashi Tharoor met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi amid reported differences. Tharoor had previously skipped an AICC meeting, citing prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival. He signaled issues with the party, preferring private discussions over public commentary.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a day marked by internal tensions, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met with party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The meeting took place at Kharge's office within the Parliament, following reports of Tharoor's discord with the party's high command.

Tharoor did not attend a crucial All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting to prepare for the Kerala Assembly elections, citing prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival. Despite skipping the meeting, Tharoor had communicated his absence to party leaders early on.

While addressing the festival about his book on Sree Narayana Guru, Tharoor acknowledged 'issues' with the party that he intends to discuss internally. He emphasized that media speculations might hold partial truths but preferred direct communication with party leaders, avoiding public discussions. Reports of neglect at a party event in Kochi added to the controversy. However, the Congress party maintains there are no internal disputes, attributing Tharoor's absence to festival obligations in Kozhikode.

