Nation Mourns: Plane Crash Claims Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Life, Demands for Investigation Rise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and several key political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attended the last rites of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Pawar died in a chartered aircraft crash near Baramati airport, shocking the nation and prompting gatherings of leaders to pay their respects.

Pawar's family members, including his sons Parth and Jay, and his wife Sunetra Pawar, led the final rituals, attended by prominent leaders like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Drone footage captured the vast crowd present to honor the late NCP chief at Vidya Pratishthan ground.

The accident also took the life of Pawar's personal security officer, Vidip Dilip Jadhav, whose last rites were conducted in Satara. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut urged for a transparent investigation, emphasizing the need to address potential technical faults, radar issues, and airport-related problems exposed by recurrent charter crashes.