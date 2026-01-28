Left Menu

Family of Jharkhand Migrant Worker Seeks Justice After Tragic Saudi Arabia Death

The family of Vijay Kumar Mahato, a Jharkhand migrant worker killed in Saudi Arabia, seeks assistance from the Governor to return his body. The company he worked for is unwilling to pay compensation, causing delays. Officials require a no-objection certificate from the family to repatriate the body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:17 IST
In a bid to bring back the remains of Vijay Kumar Mahato, a migrant worker killed in Saudi Arabia, his family approached the Jharkhand Governor for assistance. Mahato tragically lost his life in a crossfire between police and criminals three months ago.

Sikander Ali, a social activist, reported that Mahato's relatives have been unsuccessful in securing compensation from his employer, further delaying the body's return. Mahato informed his wife about his injuries in a video message before his untimely death.

State officials highlight the necessity of a no-objection certificate from Mahato's family to initiate the repatriation process. Unfortunately, the family remains hesitant to provide this document, complicating efforts to bring Mahato home for proper rites.

