Family of Jharkhand Migrant Worker Seeks Justice After Tragic Saudi Arabia Death

In a bid to bring back the remains of Vijay Kumar Mahato, a migrant worker killed in Saudi Arabia, his family approached the Jharkhand Governor for assistance. Mahato tragically lost his life in a crossfire between police and criminals three months ago.

Sikander Ali, a social activist, reported that Mahato's relatives have been unsuccessful in securing compensation from his employer, further delaying the body's return. Mahato informed his wife about his injuries in a video message before his untimely death.

State officials highlight the necessity of a no-objection certificate from Mahato's family to initiate the repatriation process. Unfortunately, the family remains hesitant to provide this document, complicating efforts to bring Mahato home for proper rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)