India Announces $175 Million Economic Boost for Seychelles

In a significant development bolstering bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package of $175 million for Seychelles on Monday. Aimed at supporting projects in social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, and maritime security, this initiative was announced during a joint press conference alongside Seychelles President Patrick Herminie in New Delhi.

Highlighting the longstanding partnership between the two nations, PM Modi emphasized that the package addresses Seychelles' prioritized needs, creating employment and skill-development opportunities. He noted the milestone of 50 years of diplomatic relations, citing it as an inspiration for future collaboration.

The leaders' dialogue underscored the strong cultural and economic ties binding India and Seychelles, with both sides acknowledging the role of the Indian community in Seychelles. In a precursor to the meeting, President Herminie paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi, reaffirming the values underpinning their partnership.

