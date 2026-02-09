India-Seychelles Strengthen Ties with Major Defense and Economic Initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie announce strategic cooperation in defence, maritime security, and renewable energy. A $175 million economic package from India aims to support Seychelles in various sectors. The partnership also celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations with signed agreements and MoUs.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Seychelles as a full-time member of the Colombo Security Conclave on Monday, emphasizing the critical role of defence and maritime cooperation between the countries. The announcement came during a joint press meet with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie in New Delhi.
Highlighting the importance of the blue economy, PM Modi stated that India will assist Seychelles through marine research and capacity building initiatives. He reiterated the commitment to enhancing defence cooperation and maritime security, aiming to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region.
Further cementing bilateral ties, Modi announced an economic package worth $175 million to inaugurate projects in social housing, e-mobility, and vocational training among other sectors. Celebrating five decades of diplomatic relations, both nations signed multiple agreements to bolster collaboration, including a joint digital transformation roadmap.
ALSO READ
Gaurav's wife Elizabeth collected information from IB sources about climate action after Narendra Modi came to power: Assam CM Himanta.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Malaysia on February 7 and 8: MEA.
I salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Centre's generous help to Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar in assembly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunts Congress; says it only imagines projects, has nothing to do with implementation.