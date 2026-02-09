India-Seychelles Strengthen Ties with Major Defense and Economic Initiatives

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Seychelles as a full-time member of the Colombo Security Conclave on Monday, emphasizing the critical role of defence and maritime cooperation between the countries. The announcement came during a joint press meet with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie in New Delhi.

Highlighting the importance of the blue economy, PM Modi stated that India will assist Seychelles through marine research and capacity building initiatives. He reiterated the commitment to enhancing defence cooperation and maritime security, aiming to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

Further cementing bilateral ties, Modi announced an economic package worth $175 million to inaugurate projects in social housing, e-mobility, and vocational training among other sectors. Celebrating five decades of diplomatic relations, both nations signed multiple agreements to bolster collaboration, including a joint digital transformation roadmap.