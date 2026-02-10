India and China Embrace Strategic Partnership Amid Global Changes

In a high-stakes strategic dialogue, India and China have reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing a cooperative partnership, moving past past tensions and emphasizing mutual development over rivalry. The discussions, held between India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, spotlighted a shared vision for a sustainable bilateral relationship.

The strategic dialogue highlighted the significance of viewing China-India relations through a long-term lens, advocating for deeper mutual trust and expanded cooperation. Both nations agreed on the necessity to effectively manage differences and foster a trajectory of stable and sound development in their bilateral engagements.

This diplomatic engagement reflects an upward momentum in India-China relations post the 2024 Modi-Xi meeting, with both leaders advocating for multilateralism, global stability, and reforms conducive to a multipolar world. Discussions also included agreements on practical steps for enhancing people-to-people contact and extending bilateral cooperation into multilateral forums like BRICS.