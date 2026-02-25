Left Menu

F-22 Stealth Fighters Land in Israel Amid US-Iran Tensions

Approximately a dozen U.S. Air Force F-22 fighters have landed in Israel, according to reports. This move comes as tensions with Iran escalate and military buildups continue in West Asia. U.S. officials confirm the fighters' arrival amid ongoing negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:44 IST
U.S. Air Force F-16 in an exercise (File Photo/@CENTCOM) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant military movement, almost a dozen U.S. Air Force F-22 stealth fighters have arrived in Israel. This deployment occurs amidst growing tensions between Washington and Tehran, potentially signaling readiness for conflict in West Asia. The fighters were observed departing from Lakenheath airbase in the U.K. on February 24, claimed The Times of Israel, citing open-source flight tracking data.

Official sources in the U.S. confirmed that these fifth-generation aircraft landed at an Israeli airbase in the southern region. The jets, flying with transponders off, were supported by refueling tankers with operational transponders, as reported by ABC News. Discussions between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's nuclear ambitions continue, with further negotiations set for Geneva this Thursday.

Channel 12 News says Israeli officials believe a U.S. strike could be imminent, pending diplomacy as the 'surprise of the year'. Meanwhile, increased military deployments, including F-35s, F-15s, and F-16s, have been noted in the Middle East, according to the Military Air Tracking Alliance, a group of analysts tracking military activity. President Trump addressed Congress, emphasizing Iran's missile capabilities and underscoring his preference for a diplomatic solution while ensuring prevention of nuclear armament by Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

