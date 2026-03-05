Left Menu

EU-India Strategic Partnership: A Gateway to Global Growth

President Alexander Stubb of Finland emphasizes the critical role of the EU-India partnership amid global shifts, seeking to double trade. Collaboration is set to expand in advanced technology, sustainability, and diverse sectors, positioning the partnership as pivotal in geopolitical and economic terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:40 IST
Finland President Alexander Stubb at Joint Press Meeting (Photo/Youtube/NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb underscored the vital importance of strengthening ties between the European Union and India, noting the partnership's significance amid significant global order changes. Speaking alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, Stubb noted the urgency to at least double trade within this alliance.

Highlighting the strategic partnership forged between the EU and India, Stubb emphasized its geopolitical and economic importance in a transitioning world. 'In the current global landscape, with the United States, Russia, and China at play, a values-based partnership between the EU and India is crucial,' stated Stubb, also pointing to bolstered Finland-India relations across various sectors.

Stubb praised the involvement of 20 Finnish companies across industries, aiming for a significant increase in bilateral trade. He acknowledged Finland's robust Indian community, particularly across Helsinki and Espoo, as a cornerstone for strengthening relations. PM Modi celebrated the enduring cooperation between India and Finland in technology and infrastructure, referencing significant projects like the Chenab River railway bridge and a bamboo-based bioethanol refinery.

Prime Minister Modi also illuminated the expanding collaboration in green technology and renewable energy. He stressed the future trajectory of the alliance, as both nations embark on strategic partnerships in digitalisation and sustainability, targeting advancements in AI, 6G telecom, and quantum computing.

