Tensions in West Asia: A Looming Crisis and Shifting U.S. Objectives

In a revealing critique of the ongoing West Asia crisis, former Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar, has highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the conflict's resolution. According to Akbar, only a select few, including God and U.S. President Donald Trump, can foresee when the war might conclude.

Akbar pointed out the shifting objectives of the U.S. under Trump, with initial goals of regime change now morphing into strategies aimed at regime adjustment and possibly targeting significant sites like Iran's Kharg Island, a crucial oil hub. He argued that political and economic costs prevent Trump from ending the conflict without demonstrating a clear American victory.

The implications extend globally, as spiraling tensions threaten to disrupt energy supplies, especially through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Akbar warns of fallout on international economies, emphasizing potential impacts on India's energy security, while expressing confidence in the resilience of the Indian economy in the face of supply chain vulnerabilities.