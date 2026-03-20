Iran's Nuclear Capacity Suppressed Amidst Intensified Air Strikes: Netanyahu Speaks

Amidst ongoing hostilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a significant blow to Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities after 20 days of U.S.-Israeli air assaults. At a news conference, he declared Iran was being 'decimated,' asserting the destruction of factories involved in missile and nuclear weapons production.

Netanyahu, however, did not present evidence of Iran's inability to continue uranium enrichment. The military conflict followed the collapse of negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program. Retaliatory missile strikes from Iran targeted Israel and other Gulf countries, while they restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Regarding the conflict's domestic impact, Netanyahu remarked it remains uncertain whether Iranian citizens will force government change. He suggested ground military action could be necessary but denied accusations of pressuring the U.S. into action, dismissing the notion of controlling President Trump's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)