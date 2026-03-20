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Iran's Nuclear Capacity Suppressed Amidst Intensified Air Strikes: Netanyahu Speaks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed significant strikes on Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities following U.S.-Israeli air attacks. Despite extensive bombardment, evidence for Iran’s incapacity to enrich uranium remains undisclosed. Netanyahu calls for potential ground offense while denying U.S. coercion into the conflict. Iran retaliates with missile strikes across the Gulf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:48 IST
Iran's Nuclear Capacity Suppressed Amidst Intensified Air Strikes: Netanyahu Speaks
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Amidst ongoing hostilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a significant blow to Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities after 20 days of U.S.-Israeli air assaults. At a news conference, he declared Iran was being 'decimated,' asserting the destruction of factories involved in missile and nuclear weapons production.

Netanyahu, however, did not present evidence of Iran's inability to continue uranium enrichment. The military conflict followed the collapse of negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program. Retaliatory missile strikes from Iran targeted Israel and other Gulf countries, while they restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Regarding the conflict's domestic impact, Netanyahu remarked it remains uncertain whether Iranian citizens will force government change. He suggested ground military action could be necessary but denied accusations of pressuring the U.S. into action, dismissing the notion of controlling President Trump's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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