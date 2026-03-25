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BSAC Condemns Prolonged Educational Disruptions in Balochistan

The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has raised serious concerns over the continuous closure of educational institutions in Balochistan, warning it threatens the academic future of students. They allege that closures are often unjustified, reflecting deeper systemic issues in the region's education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:48 IST
BSAC Condemns Prolonged Educational Disruptions in Balochistan
Logo of the Baloch Students Action Committee (Photo: X/@BSAC_org). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has voiced grave concerns about the persistent shutdown of educational institutions in Balochistan, claiming the extended closures are jeopardizing the academic futures of students in the region. In a statement issued on X, the organization described the ongoing situation as deeply uncertain and damaging.

The statement, delivered by the central spokesperson of BSAC, highlighted that educational facilities in Balochistan have frequently faced unexplained closures for years. The organization asserts that closures are sometimes rationalized by a lack of funds or issues related to teachers' salaries, while at other times, institutions are shuttered for alleged repair and maintenance work.

This pattern of disruptions, according to BSAC, consistently deprives students of their right to education. The statement also noted that the public remains unconvinced by these official explanations, viewing them not as legitimate administrative hurdles but as indicators of systemic neglect within the educational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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