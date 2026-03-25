BSAC Condemns Prolonged Educational Disruptions in Balochistan

The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has voiced grave concerns about the persistent shutdown of educational institutions in Balochistan, claiming the extended closures are jeopardizing the academic futures of students in the region. In a statement issued on X, the organization described the ongoing situation as deeply uncertain and damaging.

The statement, delivered by the central spokesperson of BSAC, highlighted that educational facilities in Balochistan have frequently faced unexplained closures for years. The organization asserts that closures are sometimes rationalized by a lack of funds or issues related to teachers' salaries, while at other times, institutions are shuttered for alleged repair and maintenance work.

This pattern of disruptions, according to BSAC, consistently deprives students of their right to education. The statement also noted that the public remains unconvinced by these official explanations, viewing them not as legitimate administrative hurdles but as indicators of systemic neglect within the educational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)