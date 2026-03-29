Report Reveals Alarming Rise in Poverty Across Pakistan

The Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC) in Pakistan has reported a significant increase in the country's poverty rate, which has climbed to 43.5%, far exceeding the official estimates. According to The Express Tribune, this marks a 14.6 percentage point discrepancy when compared to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics' (PBS) and the Planning Commission's figure of 28.9%.

Urban areas are bearing the brunt of this rise, with the report indicating a faster pace of poverty growth in cities compared to rural regions. Between 2018-19 and 2024-25, national poverty rose from 36.6% to 43.5%, leaving an estimated 27 million more people in poverty. Cities saw an increase from 32.1% to 42.1% in urban poverty, while rural poverty increased from 39.3% to 44.3%.

The SPDC attributes the difference in poverty rates to methodological contrasts. While the PBS employs a Cost of Basic Needs approach, adjusting for inflation via the CPI, SPDC uses a Food Energy Intake method that considers caloric needs. They argue the official method underestimates the living costs for low-income families, overlooking essential expenses such as healthcare and clean water. Consequently, SPDC recommends a poverty line of PKR 13,476 for urban and PKR 10,283 for rural areas, significantly higher than the official PKR 8,484.

(With inputs from agencies.)