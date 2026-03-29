Entertainment News Round-Up: Talankin, Warner-Paramount, and McCartney's Nostalgia

Russian authorities have designated Pavel Talankin, known for the Oscar-winning documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin', as a 'foreign agent'. This labeling suggests involvement in foreign-backed activities against Russia.

The US Department of Justice has intensified its probe into the Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Skydance merger, issuing subpoenas as it investigates the massive $110 billion deal. The merger could significantly alter Hollywood's landscape.

Music legend Paul McCartney is set to release 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane', his first solo album in five years. The album, with its lead single 'Days We Left Behind', draws inspiration from his childhood in Liverpool.

(With inputs from agencies.)