Virat Kohli's Secret to Longevity: The Power of Taking Breaks

Virat Kohli, the cricketing icon, attributes his sustained success to strategic breaks that prevent burnout and maintain mental freshness. Beginning the 2026 IPL season with a commanding 69 off 38 balls, Kohli underscores the significance of rest amid a hectic schedule.

Addressing concerns about a 10-month hiatus, Kohli insists that avoiding burnout is more challenging than being underprepared. 'For me, there was always a risk of getting burnt out,' he states, advocating for rest to ensure he returns at full capacity.

The 37-year-old is dedicated to performance over mere participation. 'Whenever I come back to play, it's 120%,' Kohli asserts, highlighting the importance of mental readiness and fitness in contributing to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)