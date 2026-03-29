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Virat Kohli's Secret to Longevity: The Power of Taking Breaks

Virat Kohli emphasizes the importance of taking breaks to avoid burnout and maintain peak performance. As he begins the 2026 IPL season with a stellar performance, Kohli highlights how breaks keep him mentally fresh. Despite a 10-month gap, he remains confident and committed to delivering 120% on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 10:26 IST
Virat Kohli's Secret to Longevity: The Power of Taking Breaks
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the cricketing icon, attributes his sustained success to strategic breaks that prevent burnout and maintain mental freshness. Beginning the 2026 IPL season with a commanding 69 off 38 balls, Kohli underscores the significance of rest amid a hectic schedule.

Addressing concerns about a 10-month hiatus, Kohli insists that avoiding burnout is more challenging than being underprepared. 'For me, there was always a risk of getting burnt out,' he states, advocating for rest to ensure he returns at full capacity.

The 37-year-old is dedicated to performance over mere participation. 'Whenever I come back to play, it's 120%,' Kohli asserts, highlighting the importance of mental readiness and fitness in contributing to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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