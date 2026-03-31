Tribal Athletes Shine: Khelo India Tribal Games
Jharkhand sprinters Shiv Kumar Soren and Prithvi Oraon achieved gold at the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games, with Prithvi setting a personal best. Chhattisgarh's Siddharth Nagesh won shot put gold. The host team reached the women's football final. Karnataka leads the overall medals tally, followed by Odisha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Jharkhand sprinters Shiv Kumar Soren and Prithvi Oraon emerged victorious in the Khelo India Tribal Games.
Prithvi, a 16-year-old sensation, performed admirably by clocking her best at 12.73 seconds to claim gold. Chhattisgarh's Nagesh also made waves by securing a shot put gold.
The hosts captivated audiences by advancing to the women's football final. Karnataka maintains a robust lead in the overall medals tally, followed by Odisha, while Jharkhand moved to third position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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