Tribal Athletes Shine: Khelo India Tribal Games

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Jharkhand sprinters Shiv Kumar Soren and Prithvi Oraon emerged victorious in the Khelo India Tribal Games.

Prithvi, a 16-year-old sensation, performed admirably by clocking her best at 12.73 seconds to claim gold. Chhattisgarh's Nagesh also made waves by securing a shot put gold.

The hosts captivated audiences by advancing to the women's football final. Karnataka maintains a robust lead in the overall medals tally, followed by Odisha, while Jharkhand moved to third position.

(With inputs from agencies.)