Operation Elephant: Karnataka Experts on a High-Stakes Mission in Arunachal Pradesh

A specialized team of twelve experts from Karnataka has been dispatched to Deomali in Arunachal Pradesh with the task of capturing and relocating an elephant associated with multiple human casualties. This initiative is set against a backdrop of increasing human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

Headed by senior veterinary officer and elephant specialist Ramesha H, the team arrived on Monday equipped with tranquilisation gear, wildlife monitoring tools, and trained mahouts from Karnataka's renowned elephant camps. Their mission is to ensure a humane capture using 'kumki' elephants and advanced thermal drones to track the elusive pachyderm.

Authorities have urged local residents to stay alert and communicate any sightings to the forest department immediately. Deomali Range Forest Officer Diwang Lowang emphasized public cooperation as a cornerstone for the success of the operation aimed at restoring safety to the community.