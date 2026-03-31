Left Menu

Operation Elephant: Karnataka Experts on a High-Stakes Mission in Arunachal Pradesh

A team of twelve experts from Karnataka has been dispatched to Deomali, Arunachal Pradesh to humanely capture and relocate an elephant linked to several human casualties. The operation will use trained elephants and thermal drones, with public cooperation being essential for its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:11 IST
Operation Elephant: Karnataka Experts on a High-Stakes Mission in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A specialized team of twelve experts from Karnataka has been dispatched to Deomali in Arunachal Pradesh with the task of capturing and relocating an elephant associated with multiple human casualties. This initiative is set against a backdrop of increasing human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

Headed by senior veterinary officer and elephant specialist Ramesha H, the team arrived on Monday equipped with tranquilisation gear, wildlife monitoring tools, and trained mahouts from Karnataka's renowned elephant camps. Their mission is to ensure a humane capture using 'kumki' elephants and advanced thermal drones to track the elusive pachyderm.

Authorities have urged local residents to stay alert and communicate any sightings to the forest department immediately. Deomali Range Forest Officer Diwang Lowang emphasized public cooperation as a cornerstone for the success of the operation aimed at restoring safety to the community.

TRENDING

1
Spain Denounces Israeli Law as 'Step Towards Apartheid'

Spain Denounces Israeli Law as 'Step Towards Apartheid'

 Global
2
RBI's Data Quality Index: A Positive Shift in Banking Oversight

RBI's Data Quality Index: A Positive Shift in Banking Oversight

 India
3
Japan and Indonesia Strengthen Energy and Economic Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

Japan and Indonesia Strengthen Energy and Economic Ties Amid Global Uncertai...

 Japan
4
Federal Panel Exempts Gulf Drillers from Endangered Species Law

Federal Panel Exempts Gulf Drillers from Endangered Species Law

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026