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Iranian Cleric Naser Shirazi Urges National Unity Amidst Conflict

Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi calls for Iranian unity amidst regional conflict, urging resistance against perceived infidelity and corruption. Addressing the public, he praised military and civil efforts, warning that external pressures may rise but expressing confidence in national steadfastness and eventual victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:46 IST
Iranian Cleric Naser Shirazi Urges National Unity Amidst Conflict
Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi (Image Source: Iranian state media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In the thick of ongoing regional disturbances, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi has issued a solemn call for Iranian unity and steadfastness. According to Press TV, the cleric on Tuesday labeled the current military tensions as a 'front of infidelity and corruption' and urged continued national resistance.

Addressing diverse social groups, including the military and the general populace, Shirazi's message comes as hostilities against the Islamic Republic near a 40-day mark. He encouraged persistence on this path, underscoring the severity of what he described as a protracted 'US-Israeli war of aggression,' as reported by Press TV.

Emphasizing internal stability, Shirazi warned against divisive issues and underscored the importance of adhering to directives from Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. In a detailed address, he praised the military's 'self-sacrifice,' acknowledged civil contributions, and commended allied forces in the region for their roles in resistance efforts.

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