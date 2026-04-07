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Bangladesh's FM Khalilur Rahman Embarks on Pivotal Visit to India

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has traveled to New Delhi on his first high-level visit since Dhaka's new government formation. The visit aims to enhance the longstanding ties between the nations, focusing on people-centric cooperation and national development priorities, while participating in future international conferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:45 IST
Bangladesh's FM Khalilur Rahman Embarks on Pivotal Visit to India
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was accorded a warm welcome on arrival in the national capital (Photo/X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
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Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has arrived in New Delhi, marking the first significant visit from Bangladesh to India since the installation of Dhaka's new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. His arrival was greeted with a warm reception, underscoring the strong relationship between the two neighboring countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the historic and warm ties shared by India and Bangladesh. 'The visit will further bolster the India-Bangladesh partnership,' he said in a post on X. This sentiment was echoed by India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, who met with Bangladesh's Prime Minister the previous day.

While in India, Khalilur Rahman is set to engage in talks with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, focusing on collaborative efforts in various domains aligned with both nations' development objectives. His delegation includes Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir, with plans to also meet Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Ajit Doval. Khalilur will later attend the Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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